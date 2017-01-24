Nine Sarawak schools to close tomorrow due to floods

MIRI, Jan 24 — Nine primary schools in Sarawak have to close tomorrow due to floods, forcing 824 pupils to miss school.

Five of the schools — SK Kuala Sigu, SK Genaan, SK Bukit Balai, SK Bukit Mawang and SK Kuala Binyo — are in Bintulu and four — SK Rumah Ranggong, SK Long Sobeng, SK Kuala Bok and SK Long Loyang — in Miri.

This was disclosed by Maj Ismail Mahedin, head of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat from the Civil Defence Force.

He also said that seven schools were also affected by floods but would remain open tomorrow for their 646 pupils.

These were SK Ng Penyarai, SK Sg Seputi, SK Sg Kelabit, SK Kpg Bulau, SK Sungai Bong, SK Pengarah Enteri and SK Long Teran Kanan. — Bernama