Nine people die in two Selangor predawn fires

A fire occurred at the Noble Care old folks' home in Sungai Long where four senior citizens and one caretaker perished in the 5am incident. ― Picture by Kenneth TeeKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Two separate fires this morning claimed the lives of nine people, including two children, in Kajang and Sepang.

The first of the two fires occurred at the Noble Care old folks’ home in Sungai Long, where four residents and one caretaker were found dead in the 5am incident.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Director of Operations Sani Harul said Leow Chong Fatt, Teo Hoi Foo, Kwan Sak Seen, and Lai Siew Ying, all aged in their 60s and 70s perished, as did their 25-year-old caretaker, identified as Awis Muhammad.

Four other occupants of the house managed to escape.

“Three more caretakers, aged 25 to 38, managed to escape the fire, while an occupant in his 70s was sent to hospital after suffering breathing difficulties,” Sani said.

The senior fireman said the second tragedy occurred around an hour later in Tanjung Sepat, where four people in a family died after their house was engulfed in flames.

He said firemen received a distress around 6am and arrived at the burning home several minutes later.

Sani said firemen found the victims after putting out the flames. They were identified as Lim Mai Shak, 68, Chia Tee Nang, 73, Chua Yan Bin, three, and a boy whose identity is yet to be confirmed.