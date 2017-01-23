Nine bodies found after boat capsizes near Mersing

The boat was headed from Indonesia to Malaysia when it capsized. A search is underway for the remaining passengers. — File Picture courtesy of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement AgencyKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Nine people are confirmed drowned and several others missing after a boat believed to be carrying illegal immigrants capsized off Malaysia’s east coast, officials said today.

The bodies of six women and three men were washed ashore at a beach near the town of Mersing earlier today, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said.

“We believe there were about 40 Indonesians on the boat and we believe they were illegal immigrants,” an agency spokesman said.

No further details were provided but such capsizes are common.

Last November a speedboat believed to be carrying illegal Indonesian migrant workers returning from Malaysia sank near Batam Island, south of Singapore. More than 40 people were missing. — AFP