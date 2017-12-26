Nik Nazmi awarded RM230,000 in lawsuit against ex-AG over malicious prosecution

Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the High Court had ordered that he be paid RM100,000 in general damages, RM80,000 in aggravated damages and RM50,000 in exemplary damages, as well as RM10,000 in legal costs and interest until the full settlement of these figures by those sued. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad today was awarded RM230,000 in compensation after winning a lawsuit against the government and former Attorney-General Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail over his alleged malicious prosecution.

Nik Nazmi, the federal Opposition Pakatan Harapan youth chief, said the High Court had ordered that he be paid RM100,000 in general damages, RM80,000 in aggravated damages and RM50,000 in exemplary damages, as well as RM10,000 in legal costs and interest until the full settlement of these figures by those sued.

“Thank God that today I was informed by my lawyer, Syahredzan Johan that Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim has allowed my claim against former Attorney-General of Malaysia, Abdul Gani Patail and the Malaysian government on grounds of malicious prosecution and misfeasance in public office,” he said in a statement today.

On March 31, 2015, Nik Nazmi had filed the lawsuit against Abdul Gani and the government for malicious prosecution and misfeasance in public office, following their move to continue pursuing criminal charges against him under a law that was ruled to be unconstitutional.

“The action of the Prosecutor at that time to prosecute me again and continue the first prosecution, despite the Court of Appeal’s decision, is malicious and wrong in law, and this has been proven by the decision of the High Court in my case,” the PKR youth chief said today.

Nik Nazmi was first charged in the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court on May 17, 2013 with allegedly violating Section 9 (1) of the PAA 2012 by failing to notify police 10 days prior to the Blackout 505 rally the same year. This offence was punishable under Section 9(5) with a maximum RM10,000 fine.

The Shah Alam High Court had in November 2013 rejected Nik Nazmi’s striking out bid and constitutional challenge of Section 9(5), but the Court of Appeal had on April 24, 2014 reversed that decision and in a landmark ruling struck out Section 9(5) as an unconstitutional law.

But after the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court had on May 5, 2014 affirmed the Court of Appeal’s decision to discharge Nik Nazmi, the prosecution had on the next day charged him at the same court for the second time with the same offence. That particular offence was still invalid following the appellate court’s 2014 decision.

Nik Nazmi previously said the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court had however on the same day on May 6, 2014 discharged him as it was bound by the Court of Appeal’s decision, noting that the prosecution had not appealed then.

Although the Court of Appeal had on October 1, 2015 ruled in PKR’s R. Yuneswaran’s case that Section 9(5) was constitutional, this provision was invalid when Nik Nazmi was charged the second time.

In October, Nik Nazmi had told the Kuala Lumpur High Court that the second charge against him was due to his status as an Opposition politician, claiming that the organisers of rallies which did not comply with PAA 2012 were not prosecuted due to their link or membership to the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition.

Today, Nik Nazmi stressed that the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision today upholds the fundamental rights of Malaysian citizens, saying that he hoped the same thing that he went through would not happen to others.