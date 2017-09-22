Nik Aziz’s former doctor, singer Rocky Din receive Tokoh Maal Hijrah award

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 22 — Former PAS spiritual leader Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat’s personal doctor Datuk Dr Azhar Amir Hamzah and 1960s singer Rocky Din are among the eight individuals conferred the Tokoh Maal Hijrah Award by the Penang Malay Association(Pemenang).

Dr Azhar, 40, said the award was an honour for him that would motivate him to continue striving towards excellence.

Currently the Head of Urology Unit at the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital, Kubang Kerian, Dr Azhar had also written almost 90 medical jurnals and seven books on various illness, and is currently working on raising funds to help prostate cancer patients at the hospitals.

Meanwhile, 68-year-old Rocky Din, or his real name Mohd Hisham Mohd Sharif, also expressed gratitude for being selected to receive the award.

He was once popular as a singer for the ‘Kilat Band’ along with the late Latif Ibrahim, Datuk Malik Redzuan and Noreen Noor.

Among his popular song is Undilah, which was specially composed to lure voters to cast their votes at general election.

Other recipients were Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) Board of Governors chairman Prof Datuk Seri Dr Md Salleh Yaapar and Prof Emeritus Dr Omar Farouk Sheikh Ahmad who is now attached at University of Hisroshima, Japan, who received the award for Education; Bayan Baru Wanita Umno chief Ros Suryati Alang (Entrepreneurship); Safarruddin Mohd Zain (Sports); Abdul Aziz Omar (Community); and Abass Abu Bakar (Arts).

The awards were presented by Pemenang president Tan Sri Mohd Yussof Latiff. — Bernama