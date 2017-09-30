Nigerian man evades police arrest, falls from fifth floor

PETALING JAYA, Sept 30 — A Nigerian man fell from the fifth floor of an apartment at Flora Damansara here while attempting to evade arrest during a special police operation early today.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the victim, in his 30s and did not possess any personal documents, was holding on to an Astro dish at the balcony of an apartment unit when police raided the premises, but the dish snapped, causing the man to fall.

The man injured his nose and broke his right arm from the fall and was sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment, and reported to be in stable condition, he said.

Fadzil said a total of 171 foreigners were rounded-up during the operation at Flora Damansara, with 51 of them detained for various offences under the Immigration Act.

Those detained were required to undergo urine test for drug and so far, 10 of them tested positive, he said, adding that all of them did not have permanent job and some of them claimed to be studying in the country.

The five-hour operation which ended about 12.30 am today also involved the Immigration Department and Petaling Jaya City Council. — Bernama