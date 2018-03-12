Nigerian man dies in 13-storey plunge

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — A Nigerian man died after jumping from the 13th floor of a condominium in Desa Aman Puri, Gombak, yesterday (Sunday) in his effort to avoid arrest by the police.

Gombak District Police Chief ACP Ali Ahmad said during the incident, police were conducting a raid following a report by a 58-year-old woman who lost RM13,200 due to a parcel scam.

He said police detained a Nigerian man and a Filipina woman in the first raid at the condominium at 12.30am before raiding another unit at the condominium, about an hour later.

“The police arrested a Nigerian man and a Filipina woman, but another Nigerian man evaded arrest and was believed to have jumped off the 13th floor of the condominium,” he told a press conference at Gombak District Police Headquarters (IPD), today .

He said the police also seized seven debit cards, eight mobile phones and five laptops in the raid.

He said investigation found three of the suspects had used student passes while another used a social visit pass and all, aged from 30 to 34 years, were remanded until March 24 to help in investigation.

In the meantime, he said that, based on statistics, the Gombak IPD had opened 84 investigation papers on parcel scams with losses totalling RM531,660. — Bernama