NGOs want Jakim to clarify if Daim and Toblerone are halal

MJMM president Abdul Rani Kulup Abdullah (second left) answers questions from the media after making a police report on the legality of the halal status of Toblerone and Daim chocolate products, at Dang Wangi police station, December 28, 2016. — BernamaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The Malaysia Islamic Development Department (Jakim) has been urged to explain the halal status of chocolate brands, Daim and Toblerone, which have reportedly raised doubts among Muslims.

The calls were made by two non-governmental organisations, namely, Malaysian Muslim People’s Coalition (IRIMM) and Pertubuhan Martabat Jalinan Muhibah Malaysia (MJMM).

IRIMM president, Amir Amsaa Alla Pitchay stressed that Jakim must decide whether the chocolates were halal or otherwise.

“We do not want to have doubts over these food products,” he told reporters, here, today.

Jakim had, prior to this, confirmed that the two brands were not holders of the Malaysia Halal Verification Certificates and had not obtained the halal certificate from any halal certification bodies abroad recognised by the department.

However, on Dec 26, Mondelez International, in its statement, said the ingredients used to manufacture the chocolates were suitable and safe for consumption by Muslims.

The manufacturer of Daim and Toblerone said, although the products were manufactured in countries not requiring halal certification, they met the worldwide consumer food nutritional standard.

IRIMM and MJMM also lodged reports at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, here, against the manufacturer of the chocolates over the statement issued. — Bernama