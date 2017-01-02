NGO says ready to help family of boy who lost penis in botched circumcision

A boy's penis had to be amputated due to a botched circumcision procedure. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — A non-governmental organisation, Ikatan Rakyat Insan Muslim Malaysia (IRIMM), has expressed its willingness to help the family of a nine-year-old boy, whose penis was amputated during a circumcision mishap, including in raising fund to cover the medical cost.

According to its president, Amir Amsaa Alla Pitchay, who visited the boy at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) today, the boy was in need of immediate treatment.

“At present, the family has yet to be advised about the boy’s surgery, the cost and whether there is a need for treatment overseas.

“So, we hope that the hospital can give immediate explanation to the victim’s family to enable them to plan ahead, including whether there is a need to raise fund for follow-up treatments,” he told Bernama here.

Amir Amsaa also said IRIMM urged the government to take necessary action against the medical practitioners to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

“We want to know details of the doctors involved in the procedure and whether they are qualified to perform circumcision. If they are not, action must be taken for their negligence,” he said.

Amir Amsaa said IRIMM also welcomed the suggestion that private and public medical practitioners should undergo training for circumcision procedure.

On Dec 15, the head of the boy’s penis was accidentally cut off with a pair of scissors during a circumcision procedure at a private clinic in Jalan Ipoh here.

His family then took the boy to HKL to stitch the penis head back on but after almost a week, it started turning black and the whole penis later had to be amputated.

IRIMM representatives also visited another boy at the hospital after he lost his penis head while undergoing a laser circumcision procedure at a clinic in Cheras Utama, Kajang on Dec 20.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah both the boys were now able to pee after going through surgeries but too early to tell what the implications would be once they become adults. — Bernama