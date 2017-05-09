NGO reps gather at Selangor State Secretariat over people’s woes

Selangor Harmony Club president, Dr V. Sunder (third right) joins representatives of other NGOs to stage a peaceful protest outside the Selangor State Secretariat building in Shah Alam, May 9, 2017. — Bernama picSHAH ALAM, May 9 — Representatives of 12 NGOs gathered today at the front gate of the Selangor State Secretariat building seeking to meet Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali over what they claimed to be the people’s inability to purchase low-cost houses in the state.

The 20 representatives were prevented from entering the building by security guards and policemen who had been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

A spokesman for the NGO representatives, Selangor Harmony Club president Dr V. Sunder, said they had gathered there after Mohamed Azmin allegedly failed to respond to their repeated official written requests for an appointment over the past three years.

Sunder claimed that the NGOs had sent more than 50 memorandums to the Office of the Menteri Besar for his intervention to resolve various problems affecting the people, particularly on housing, but the response had been cold.

“Issues over house ownership are repeatedly faced by the people, especially those from the low-income group, and we want intervention by the menteri besar to find a resolution,” he said to reporters.

Citing an example, he said the offer price for the low-cost flats in Taman Damai Utama, Puchong, was too high for people from the low-income group.

“An affordable house (or unit) should cost RM42,000 but the price has been raised to RM69,000 just because the developer had made some renovation. This puts pressure on the low-income purchaser and must be viewed seriously,” he said.

Sunder said Mohamed Azmin should attend to the problem himself because those responsible in resolving it had failed. — Bernama