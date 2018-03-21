NGO lodges police report against Guan Eng over ‘ABC’ song move

Lim Guan Eng was alleged to have taught a group of kindergarten children to sing and dance along to a parody of the popular children’s ABC song that mocked the GST and 1MDB at the ceremony last Saturday. ― Picture by Sayuti ZainudinKUALA LUMPUR, March 21 ― A non-governmental organisation, Ikatan Rakyat Insan Muslim Malaysia (IRIMM), has lodged a police report against Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng for allegedly inciting children to hate the federal government during a recent Penang People's Tuition Centre launching ceremony.

Its chairman, Amir Amsaa Alla Pitchay said the report was lodged at the Sentul district police headquarters here today.

“Lim has clearly exploited the young children at recent launch of the tuition centre in Jelutong, Penang, and has malicious intent in using a children’s song to achieve his agenda,” he told reporters after lodging the police report.

According to Amir Amsaa, Lim, as a leader, should prioritise on children's education instead of his own political agenda.

The chief minister was alleged to have taught a group of kindergarten children to sing and dance along to a parody of the popular children’s ABC song that mocked the GST and 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) at the ceremony last Saturday. The video of their “performance” had also went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Penang police chief Datuk A. Thaiveegan said he would summon Lim and several others, including those who lodged the police report over the matter, to facilitate investigation soon. ― Bernama