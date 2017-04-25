New Zealand to work closely with Malaysia on repatriation of soldiers’ remains

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The New Zealand Government will work closely with the Malaysian authorities in efforts to repatriate the remains of New Zealand defence personnel buried in this country.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Malaysia, Dr John Subritzky noted that his government had recently decided to provide an opportunity to the families of 34 defence personnel buried in Malaysia to repatriate their remains to their country.

“This decision has been made to restore fairness to those affected families,” he said when addressing the Anzac Day dawn service here today.

He said during an earlier era, families could decide to repatriate the remains at their own cost, but many could not afford to do so.

“We’ll work very closely with the Malaysian authorities, as both our countries honour the sacrifices of those soldiers and honour the wishes of families who want them brought home,” the high commissioner said.

Dr Subritzky also expressed New Zealand’s gratitude to the government and people of Malaysia for the great care and respect shown to the graves of New Zealand defence personnel.

He paid tribute to members of the New Zealand and Australian defence forces who put themselves at risk in the world’s conflict zones today.

Anzac stands for ‘Australian and New Zealand Army Corps’, and Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the first campaign in 1915 which led to major casualties for Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War.

Among those present at today’s event were Australian High Commissioner Rod Smith, Turkish Ambassador Basak Turkoglu and British High Commissioner Vicki Treadell as well as senior Malaysian military representatives. — Bernama