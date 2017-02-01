New vision, new plans for Federal Territories

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Incorporating strategic partnership, fresh and unconventional ideas and promoting corporate social responsibility are among transformation plans set for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) and National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) launched last year would figure prominently in the approach the ministry would take.

“The TN50 and NBOS are about strategic cooperation and partnerships at all levels of our governmental and administrative machinery,” he said.

“We are going to integrate and corporate all our efforts on delivering first world standards in the Federal Territories through a convergence of services and the best ideas,” he said in conjunction with the Federal Territories Day celebrations today.

Tengku Adnan said six specialised units were set up to oversee critical aspects of the territories and to ensure proposed plans would proceed smoothly.

The units would oversee matters involving housing, cleanliness, traffic, anti-vice, maintenance and consumer affairs.

“Each of these six units will cooperate and work with their counterparts at the federal and territories level...we are going to get rid of the silo mentality to ensure information is readily available and policies will be implemented without delay,” he said.

“For example the Anti-Vice Activities Task Force will work with 23 government agencies and 13 non-governmental organisations in a strategic partnership.”

The Putrajaya MP also said more programmes would be introduced in the coming year to complement those already underway.

“We need to maintain our momentum, I do not believe in taking things easy or sliding into stagnation...after one project or vision is completed we must move to the next one.

“The people can look forward to a comfortable, sustainable and inclusive environment be it Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya or Labuan,” he said.

On the 43rd Federal Territories Day celebrations today, Tengku Adnan said a major challenge with organising activities was making them inclusive.

“I want to make sure there is something for everyone — the young, old and families.

“We have 45 programmes planned throughout the month and the idea is to get the people out and engage with them.

Tengku Adnan also said this year’s festivities were expected to cost RM3.24 million, down from the RM3.87million last year.

“Festivities this year will not be over the top due to the uncertain economic conditions and the rising cost of living but these are an impetus to relook the way we organise events.

“One of the solutions we have is through smart partnerships between industry partners and federal authorities to realise our cost saving measures,” he said.