New TRX skyscraper to surpass Petronas Twin Towers’ height, crowned tallest in SE Asia

With a construction rate of two to three days a floor, the Exchange 106 is slated to be the tallest building in the country and the region upon completion. — Picture courtesy of Mulia Property Development Sdn BhdKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Exchange 106, a new skycraper to grace the city’s skyline, will soon surpass the height of Petronas Twin Towers, as it reached 450 meters above ground only 19 months into construction.

With a construction rate of two to three days a floor, the Exchange 106 rising out of Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) will soon take its form as the tallest building in the country and the region, at a height of 492.3 meters.

The super-tall structure is owned and developed by Mulia Property Development Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Indonesia’s renowned Mulia Group, and is expected to complete by June 2018.

In a statement today, the company said the Exchange 106 was being constructed at an extremely accelerated timeline and had just completed a reinforced concrete core wall.

“The Exchange 106 entered into the limelight over the last 12 months, setting industry benchmarks for work methods, quality of materials and most noticeably, the speed at which it has progressed.

“Turning the mandate to work around the clock into an absolute advantage, site coordination has been refined into a well-oiled production-line efficiency,” it said.

The statement said work to complete the superstructure has not slowed down since they began in May 2016.

The construction was initiated by the pouring of the mat foundation concrete continuously for over a weekend, which in return was recognised as the second largest continuous concrete pour in the world.

“Work processes have sped up since they became more efficient and well-organised. Expected completion of all trades by middle of 2018 to facilitate its opening by third quarter of next year,” it said, adding this was its maiden project in Malaysia.

Upon completion, the Exchange 106 will comprise 106 floors and eight basement levels, with what the developer called “elegant and luxurious design”.

“The structure will be topped off with a dazzling glass crown that will be illuminated by light-emitting diode (LED) lights,” it added.

It will also feature high ceilings finished in English Burl wood, marble floors and walls of the highest quality in the lobbies and common areas, and large column-free office floor plates of up to 34,000 sq ft with long spans, designed for flexible layouts and open plan interior configurations.