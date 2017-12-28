New system to replace KLIA aerotrains, says MAHB

MAHB managing director Datuk Badlisham Ghazali said a new system to replace the aerotrains will be introduced next year. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Commuters using the aerotrains in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport won’t have to worry about missing their flights due to emergency maintenances anymore.

Malaysia Airports Holding Bhd (MAHB) managing director Datuk Badlisham Ghazali was reported by the New Straits Times as saying a new system to replace the aerotrains will be introduced next year.

“It is about time for us to replace the aerotrains,” Badlisham was quoted saying, adding that the replacement would take two years to implement.

According to the news report, MAHB was looking at options to replace the automated people mover transport system after 19 years of operation.

The aerotrains have been reported to have suffered a number of breakdowns with the most recent on Christmas Eve, affecting some 95,000 incoming passengers between 8am and 8pm.

It was the second breakdown recorded in three months and three train carriages were withdrawn from operation for an emergency maintenance then.