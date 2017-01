New Sarawak CM clocks in for work

He arrived at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, the state government's administrative building in Petra Jaya, at 9.07am. — Bernama picKUCHING, Jan 16 — Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg officially starts work as Sarawak Chief Minister today following his appointment to the post last Friday.

Abang Johari was met on arrival by State Secretary Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani and other senior state government officers.

The Chief Minister's office is on the 22nd floor of the building. — Bernama