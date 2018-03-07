New RM34,000 carpet for mosque after wild boar trespass

The Sungai Plong mosque in Selangor is set to get a replacement carpet costing RM34,000 after a wild boar entered its prayer hall yesterday. — Picture via Facebook/Nizam AyuKUALA LUMPUR, March 7— The Sungai Plong mosque in Selangor is set to get a replacement carpet costing RM34,000 after a wild boar entered its prayer hall yesterday.

Boars and pigs are considered unclean in Islam.

“The cost for the new carpet is RM34,000 and it will be replaced latest by this evening,” mosque official Hussin Rani was quoted by Malay daily Harian Metro as saying.

According to Hussin, three-quarters of the affected prayer area will be usable again by tomorrow morning.

An injured wild boar had wandered into the mosque during Magrib prayers last night and was reported to have injured one worshipper and rammed into two motorcycles in the compound before being shot dead by another member of the congregation.