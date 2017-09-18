New premises for Datuk Keramat Islamic school ‘not safe’, says city fire chief

Rescue personnel at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Pusat Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah’s new residential complex may put its next intake of students at another fire risk, according to a news report.

The New Straits Times (NST) reported on its website today that its visit to the Islamic religious school’s new double-storey boarding premises located on Jalan Keramat Hujung, near the gutted quarters, was at the end of a narrow, two-way road that was surrounded by houses and flats.

It observed that the nearest fire hydrant was 200 metres away and that the access road was further constricted by cars parked on the roadside.

The newspaper then showed its findings to Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman who said that the road would hamper access to fire trucks in an emergency.

“Yes, the road is too narrow, especially with residents parking their cars on the roadside. Should there be any emergency, this will hamper our efforts, as fire trucks could hardly go through.

“It is not safe,” Khirudin told the daily.

He added that anyone who wants to set up public facilities such as schools should ensure their premises is easily accessible, have access to good electricity and water supply for fire fighting, and suitable parking.

He also advised the public to follow the law and not block fire hydrants which could hamper fire-fighting efforts in an emergency.

NST, which was also allowed to enter the Quran-memorising school’s new premises also observed that is an external fire escape on the right side of the building and 22 closed circuit television cameras.

It noted there was only one fire extinguisher in the building at the time of its visit, which was located in the residents’ dining area, and that there were no smoke detectors or hose reels.

But it also noted that the lack of fire safety equipment could be because the building is still under renovation.

The news report said the Fire and Rescue Department have also been conducting fire safety training together with 19 Quran-memorising or tahfiz schools in the city.

Representatives of the Pusat Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah have yet to meet with the department, the daily added.

A total of 23 people died in a predawn fire at the three-storey Pusat Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah’s temporary premises in Datuk Keramat on September 14 due to arson.

The 21 students and two wardens were trapped behind fixed metal grilles on the upper floors which only had one door.