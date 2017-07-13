New MRT phase to add over 4,400 new parking bays

People examine the ticketing machines at one of the MRT stations in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Park-and-ride commuters of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line covering Sungai Buloh to Kajang will have access to around 4,400 more parking bays once the second phase is launched on Monday.

According to MRT Corp, the parking bays at seven MRT stations will open on the same day as the launch of Phase 2 of the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) line.

This will include the Phileo Damansara station with 515 car park bays and 178 motorcycle bays, Maluri station’s 250 car park bays, Taman Midah’s 1,353 car park bays and 259 motorcycle bays, and Taman Suntex’s 80 car park bays.

MRT Corp’s data showed that the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn station will have 305 car park bays, while the Bukit Dukung station will have 360 car park bays and 83 motorcycle bays, and the Sungai Jernih station will have 598 car park bays and 235 motorcycle bays.

This comes up to a total of 4,468 parking spaces for both motorists and motorcyclists.

An additional 220 car park bays at the Sri Raya station will be opened at a later date, while 1,180 car park bays and 252 motorcycle bays jointly shared by Kajang MRT and KTM passengers have been partially opened.

Under the Park N’ Ride concept where motorists park their vehicles at railway stations before hopping onto trains, MRT users will be charged RM4.30 per entry for parking their cars.

Non-MRT users who park their cars at Park N’ Ride locations will pay an hourly rate of RM2.20 for the first hour and RM1.10 subsequently for a daily maximum of RM11 at at the Maluri, Taman Midah, Taman Suntex, Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Bukit Dukung, and Sungai Jernih stations.

For the Phileo Damansara station’s Park N’ Ride car park, non-MRT users will be charged RM5.40 for the first hour and RM3.30 for subsequent hours, with the maximum daily charge set at RM43. Mass Rapid Transit Corp project director Marcus Karakashian speaks during a pre-launch briefing at the Le Meridien in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Marcus Karakashian, MRT Corp’s project director for the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang line, said there would be automatic detection of whether someone who parked their car at the Park N’ Ride facilities had used the MRT based on their use of the Touch N’ Go card.

“Once you tap out of the MRT or go into the MRT, when you tap back and pick up your car; it will acknowledge because it is Touch N’ Go. Your card on the MRT is Touch N’ Go, the car park card is Touch N’ Go, there’s no cash on the MRT parking,” he said.

“So if you park there and don’t go on the MRT, expect the bill, you are not going to get the MRT rate, you got to go on the MRT,” he added.

Motorcyclists are charged RM1.10 per entry regardless of whether they use the MRT.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will launch the second phase of the MRT SBK line next Monday where an additional 19 stations will begin operating.

The entire 51km line will be served by 31 stations, 12 of which started operating since December 16 after the first phase was launched.