New landfill site to be built in Melaka, CM says

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the federal government had allocated RM16.5 million to build the new landfill. — Bernama picMELAKA, Aug 4 — A new 7.28-hectare landfill site, worth RM16.5 million and located besides the Sungai Udang sanitary landfill site is expected to be completed soon.

He said the Sungai Udang sanitary landfill which received more than 1,000 tonnes of waste per day was expected to last another two years, but could not sustain the waste due to failure in its material recovery facility to separate the waste at an earlier stage.

“Thus, we hope the new landfill that is equipped with state-of-art technology will provide the best solution to the waste disposal problem in Melaka,” he said in a press conference after chairing the state Executive Council Meeting here yesterday.

The Sungai Udang landfill site began operations in April 2015, following the closure of the 25.5-hectare landfill in Krubong, at the end of 2014. — Bernama