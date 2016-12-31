New KSSM, KSSR curriculum to be implemented in 2017, says education minister

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the curriculum for secondary and primary schools were revised to embed a balanced set of knowledge and skills. — file picture KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― The revised Standard Based Curriculum for Secondary Schools (KSSM) and Standard Based Curriculum for Primary Schools (KSSR) will be implemented next year, said Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He the initiative was contained in the Malaysian Education Blueprint 2013-2025.

According to a statement from his official website, the minister said the curriculum for secondary and primary schools were revised to embed a balanced set of knowledge and skills such as creative thinking, innovation, problem-solving and leadership among the students.

“The curriculum emphasises on the teaching that centred on the students and focuses more on problem-solving, project-based assignment, updating subject or theme and implementing formative assessments,” he said.

As such, Mahdzir said the ministry had revamped national examination and school-based assessments to increase the percentage of high-order thinking questions in phases.

In addition, he said the students who needed additional guidance would continue to have access to the right assistance to ensure their success.

“Teachers with high qualities and leadership will be placed at schools nationwide to ensure that the students would be developed in a holistic manner, in line with the National Education Philosophy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahdzir said 2016 had been filled with various education issues that attracted public attention from school renovation to international assessment issues.

“Thank you for the comments, critics and suggestions on the national education.

“In my opinion, although (some of) the comments were somewhat harsh, this was the concern of all quarters who placed great importance on the quality of education for our children,” he added. ― Bernama