New KLIA haj complex to start operations in 2018, says Tabung Haji

A new Tabung Haji complex at KLIA will handle affairs once handled by the Tabung Haji Kelana Jaya Complex. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSEPANG, Oct 5 — All haj related matters currently being handled at the Tabung Haji Kelana Jaya Complex will be shifted to the new complex at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) beginning next year.

Tabung Haji board (TH) chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim said the new complex, currently in the final phase of construction, is expected to be completed by end of the year.

“Hence, this year’s pilgrimage season is the last to be departing from Tabung Haji Kelana Jaya Complex. God willing, by next year we will use the KLIA Tabung Haji Complex as the gathering place and sending off the pilgrims,” he told reporters after welcoming the arrival of 268 pilgrims here today.

Since its establishment in 1983, the Tabung Haji Kelana Jaya Complex has been facilitating and sending off pilgrims to the Holy Land every haj season where all check-in arrangements would be handled at the complex.

Built on a 6.4 hectare (15.73 acres) site, the new complex, standing next to the Sultan Abdul Samad KLIA Mosque, will be equipped with a pilgrimage gallery, multi-purpose hall, administrative office, convention and seminar centre, sports centre and Bank Islam branch.

Apart from Kelana Jaya, Selangor, TH currently has four haj complexes namely in Bayan Lepas, Penang; Kota Kinabalu, Sabah: Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu and Alor Setar, Kedah.

Meanwhile, Abdul Azeez said the 2018 haj offer letters will be issued in stages from November till end of May next year, while courses for pilgrims is scheduled to start as early as December.

He also said that five Malaysian pilgrims currently undergoing treatment at the hospital in Saudi Arabia would be allowed to return home within a month. — Bernama