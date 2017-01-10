New Immigration director-general aims to bring integrity back to dept

Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali says he will use his expertise to detect — and eliminate — corruption in the Immigration Department. ― Malay Mail picPUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — Taking it one day at a time would aptly describe how Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali views his posting to head the Immigration Department.

After numerous Malay Mail exposés last year of what beleaguered the department, the new Immigration director-general is determined to rejuvenate its integrity.

The former Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy chief commissioner (prevention) will use his expertise to detect — and eliminate — corruption in the department.

Mustafar, 57, who has spent more than 30 years in various anti-corruption agencies and departments, said being in the Immigration “hot seat” for the last five months has been a learning experience everyday.

In the first of a two-part interview, Mustafar talks about his plans to improve the department's operations.

Q: How have your five months been on the job?

Mustafar: To me every day is my first day. With the eagerness and drive in me, I look at what I have done, if it is enough, what challenges lie ahead, and how to tackle them. It's a new challenge each day.

Q: When you were in MACC, you only saw files of non-compliance in Immigration that were brought to you but when you came in here, you see the graft and integrity issues first-hand. How did you react to that?

Mustafar: The challenge was mainly about integrity and we needed to take it from there ... to work on the problems burdening the department. I chose to look into certain procedures. When I took office, the passport shortage was a major crisis we needed to handle. From the delays to the trouble the people were facing queuing up at dawn.

I had a meeting with the relevant department directors a day earlier (Sunday) before I reported for duty that Monday, August 1. I wanted to be prepared and to recognise the issues before hand.

I also wanted details of whether the vendors were performing up to the mark and if they were complying with the concession agreements.

On the second day in office, I called the vendors and was absolutely stern with them. They had to buck up immediately and supply 80,000 passports a week. When I began here (there were) only 20,000 passports in two batches of 10,000 for all over the country. We need 2.19 million or more than that for a year.

Then, to make things easier for the people, in September we introduced the online passport application. So far, more than 4,000 passports have been issued to those who applied.

Q: If you were still in MACC, how would you deal with the graft problems in Immigration?

Mustafar: I carry two hats — a former MACC man and now the Immigration top man. My last post in MACC was in prevention. I believe we must go hard on any personnel who are found to be on the take.

The other thing is, if there is no demand there will not be a supply. Stop the taking, and the giving will also stop.

We are also looking at the other factors, like bringing in foreign workers, where maybe graft is involved to speed up the process or to bring in workers illegally.

So, in that aspect, we are also re-looking the system procedures as well as the non-performing systems that give avenue to staff or other parties to accept or give bribes, and also the red tape that could lead to this.

Q: Your recent announcement to seize assets and bank accounts of employers who hire illegal foreign workers drew a lot of flak, and that triggered talk that you could be removed. How did you handle that?

Mustafar: I don't care. I am just enforcing the law and doing my job. My way is simple — enforcement, prevention and education. In this matter, we gave employers a time-frame before we enforced it.

To me it's simple, the Immigration Act allows it, as well as the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

It's clear cut, harbouring illegals is a crime, falsifying documents is also a serious crime. So when we have laws, we should just enforce them. I am well versed with AMLA since my MACC days. If we want to get things right, the law must be enforced on wrongdoers so it acts as deterrence. Naturally, education and instilling awareness are also important.

Q: How did you control the situation?

Mustafar: We engaged with the employers and other stakeholders and explained the rationale to them. Many understood that we have to have these controls to avoid headlines like “KL is mini Dhaka” and “KL ditawan”. As a front-line department, it is our utmost priority to protect the sovereignty, security and wellbeing of the nation.

Even the latest levy issue also drew a lot of resistance. There are always people challenging enforcement or policies. But we have to be clear when we carry them out.

Q: How do you handle a situation where certain parties claim they have the backing of other top guns for approvals or to stop enforcement?

Mustafar: When such a situation occurs, the first thing I do is I raise the matter with my bosses. For me, when there is a ready Act and policy, it should be used in operations. We carry out all of them diligently, strictly to standard operating procedures and laws. But yes, in certain situations, discretion comes into play, taking into consideration certain conditions. The challenge lies in applying the wisdom in making the right decisions.

Q: Your hard approach seems to have got many to call for your transfer. Are you aware of that?

Mustafar: I guess when you go tough, there are always certain quarters who will not be happy. Transfers are not my call and it is not for me to rebut. But the Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid, had said it himself, that while he is the home minister, I am there (at Immigration Department). So, I take it as that.

Q: In your opinion, what is the main reason for bribery?

Mustafar: Greed and opportunity are the factors which lead to them breaching their powers.

Q: Do you think that in the case of Immigration there are just too many opportunities for staff to take bribes?

Mustafar: No, this is the case in every enforcement agency and not confined to Immigration. I saw it all when I was in MACC. As long as you have power, especially in enforcement agencies, the risks are higher.