New generation of Felda can own RM45,000 home

Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad said Felda planned to build 20,000 units of affordable homes for settlers. — Bernama file picKUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The new generation of Felda settlers now have the opportunity to own affordable homes at RM45,000 per unit.

Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad said Felda, with the cooperation of Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd (SPNB), planned to build 20,000 units of such houses within a two-year period.

Felda and SPNB are detailing the approach on building the houses at that price compared with the Felda affordable home of RM90,000 per unit that was being offered currently.

“Earlier, terrace houses were offered for sale at RM90,000 per unit and this price was described by the new Felda generation as costly and did not meet their requirement,” he said.

He said Felda was studying to bear the cost of providing the basic infrastructure such as the roads and drains besides providing the housing lots while SPNB only built the houses.

Shahrir disclosed this at a media conference after witnessing the signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding between Felda and SPNB for the implementation of the project, here today.

Meanwhile, at the same media conference, SPNB chairman Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad said each house would be given a subsidy of RM20,000 by the company to ensure that the price of the house offered was low. — Bernama