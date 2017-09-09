New FGV chairman to hold meeting on his first day in office on Monday

A Felda signage at the Felda headquarters in Kuala Lumpur June 8, 2017. New FGV chairman Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid will hold a meeting the first day in office. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The first thing that the newly appointed Chairman of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV), Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid, will do as he enters office this Monday is to hold a meeting with the board members and key management.

Speaking to Bernama today, he said he would do his level best to turn around FGV while adding value to the global agricultural and agri-commodities company.

“The first thing to do is to restore confidence in the company and also to make sure that everything is done the right way… so, if there is any grey area we need to sort it out.

“And I also want to make sure that we resolve the issue related to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as quickly as possible,” he said.

Azhar thanked the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for the appointment and assured that FGV would be able to deliver on all its promises to its stakeholders under his leadership.

Yesterday, the prime minister announced the appointment of Azhar who will be taking over from FGV Acting Chairman, Tan Sri Dr Sulaiman Mahbob, who is also a Non-Executive Director of the company.

In the statement, Najib said he was confident that Azhar with his vast experience would effectively helm FGV, and at the same time, enhance investor confidence, translating into a stronger share price for the company.

Meanwhile, Azhar was also asked on the confusion following the Bursa Malaysia announcement later in the evening that FGV did not receive a notification in writing from the Minister of Finance (Incorporated) to appoint him as FGV chairman.

Replying to this, he said the issue would be resolved by Monday morning.

Prior to this, Azhar was Managing Director of Malakoff Corporation Bhd and had formerly served as the CEO of Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd.

His experience in the plantation line was with Sime Darby as its Executive Vice President of Plantations and Agribusiness Division and was its Acting President and Chief Executive from May 2010 to June 2010.

“I have led a few public listed companies, and on top of that, plantation has been an area in which I am passionate about.

“So, I look forward to meeting the challenge and I am passionate about actually turning around and add value to an organisation,” Azhar added. — Bernama