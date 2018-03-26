New elevated highway to link Bangsar to Pusat Bandar Damansara

Tengku Adnan said the 1,340 metre road is expected to ease traffic congestion around the area. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The construction of an elevated highway from the junction of the Sprint Highway with Jalan Maarof to Jalan Semantan will shorten the journey from Bangsar to Pusat Bandar Damansara and it is expected to be completed in June 2020.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the 1,340 metre road which would have three lanes in each direction with one direction elevated was expected to ease traffic congestion around the area.

The RM211 million project would receive RM130 million in allocation from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and would be completed in about 30 months, he said.

“The project scope covers the upgrading the existing road, earthworks and slope protection to provide a pedestrian path for the comfort of people,” he said when speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the project here today.

He said the project was an initiative of DBKL designed to ease pedestrians moving between Pusat Bandar Damansara and Bangsar.

“We are informed Pusat Bandar Damansara will be undergoing rapid development which required the upgrading of the roads in the area,” he said. — Bernama