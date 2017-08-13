New dengue treatment shows promise

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Kuala Lumpur Hospital has no recorded deaths among moderately severe dengue patients in the past five years after patients who suffered Dengue Shock Syndrome (DSS) were given colloids instead of crystalloids solution.

Sometimes known as colloidal suspension, it is a solution in which a material is evenly suspended in a liquid, whereas crystalloids solution is saline

Health deputy director-general Datuk Dr S. Jeyaindran said a group of clinical experts from the Health Ministry was conducting clinical research on the treatment method of severe dengue and dengue shock, which should be completed next year.

He said the study would look into the effects of using colloids earlier in the fluid management of patients with DSS.

“The guideline we use now recommends crystalloids as the first treatment and colloids as the second,” he said after opening the National Dengue and Arboviruses Infection Conference.

“Based on our observations of early colloid use, we now have a statistical tool that allows us to scientifically model the outcomes of patients who were administered colloids at an earlier stage.

“Before this, the success was based on individual observations, and my experience in administering colloids instead of crystalloids solution on dengue shock patients.

“In the field of evidence-based medicine, we need scientific proof before we can use this as a guideline for other hospitals to replicate as well.”

Dr Jeyaindran said the study would determine which haematology parameter could be used to guide the use of colloids as the treatment method.

Health practitioners in Malaysia administer dengue patients based on the Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPG): Management of Dengue Infection in Adults 2015.

CPG is revised and updated every four to five years.

Dr Jeyaindran said he hoped by the time the CPG was reviewed, there would be enough scientific evidence to back up the recommendations made in the practice guidelines.

He said deaths occurred in two of every 1,000 diagnosed dengue cases.

As of Friday, the number of dengue cases this year was 60,887, which is a drop of 11.5 per cent (7,945 cases) from the same period in 2016.

There have been 139 deaths, compared to 147 for the same period last year.