New Chief of Defence Forces calls on PM

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 5 — Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor paid a courtesy call today on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at his office here.

Raja Mohamed Affandi, who was the Chief of Army, assumed the post of Chief of Defence Forces on Dec 16 last year, succeeding retired Gen Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin.

Raja Mohamed Affandi presented a souvenir to the Prime Minister at their meeting. — Bernama