New CEO Li can lead Proton’s global forays, Mustapa says

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapha Mohamed said the government did not intervene in the CEO appointment as it was the company’s business prerogative. — Picture by KE OoiKOTA BARU, Oct 1 — Newly-appointed Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd (PONSB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Li Chunrong could help spur the national automaker’s global forays, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said.

He said automotive business was becoming increasingly global and important for the nation, hence, it should be led by professionals.

“A business must be spearheaded by the best performers, it doesn’t matter who... Bumiputera or non-Bumiputera.

“This is not something new as some locally-owned companies are headed by foreigners,” he told a press conference on the upcoming Kelantan Entrepreneurs and Career Carnival 2017 themed “Let’s Go Into Business and Find Jobs”, here today

He was commenting on the appointment of Li as the CEO of PONSB, effective today, following the departure of Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali on Sept 30.

Mustapa said the government did not intervene in the CEO appointment as it was the company’s business prerogative.

“According to media reports, the CEO has 30 years of experience in several automotive companies and he was handpicked by DRB-Hicom Bhd and definitely the company wants to get good returns from their investment in Proton,” he said.

On the Kelantan Entrepreneurs and Career Carnival 2017, Mustapa said it would be held at the Kelantan Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) in Tunjong on Oct 5 and 6.

Spearheaded by the East Coast Economic Region Development Council and Kelantan Federal Development Department, he said it is aimed at promoting its role and that of other entities in developing the state and promoting local entrepreneurs.

Several large companies from all over the country will also be offering job opportunities to young people at the carnival, he said, adding that about 5,000 jobs would be up for grab, while visitor turnout is expected to be between 40,000 and 50,000. — Bernama