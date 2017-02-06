Neighbour heard victims in USJ fire crying out for help

Members of the Fire and Rescue Department at the entrance of the double-storey house in Jalan USJ 2/5A USJ 2, Subang Jaya February 6, 2017. — Bernama picSUBANG, Feb 6 — “The victims cried for help from inside their house but the thick smoke and raging fire made it difficult for us to help them.”

So said Aida Elena Barudin, 45, the neighbour of the four family members who were found dead in a fire incident at their home in Jalan USJ 2/3, Subang Jaya near here early today.

The deceased — identified as Lim Ah Kok, 59; Goh Bee Khion, 52, (wife); and their two sons, Lim Yeong Liang, 20; and Lim Yeong Wei, 17, — were believed to have died of suffocation as the fire broke out in their double-storey house at about 5.10am.

Aida Elena said she heard the victims throwing out items from the house and their screams for help.

“I woke up about 5.10am to the sounds of people throwing woods and stones before I heard their cries for help.

“Then, I woke up my husband who was fast asleep but we failed to help them as the automatic gate and thick smoke posed as a hindrance,” she told reporters here.

The woman also said she regretted for not being able to rescue all the victims.

“I’m sad over what happened to them because they were good neighbours and we often said hello to each other.

“In fact, I could not sleep well that night as if something bad was about to happen,” said Aida Elena.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Mohd Sani Harul said the bodies of Ah Kok and his two sons were found lying in a room at the top floor while the body of Goh was discovered in a sitting position in one of the bathrooms.

He said the fire was believed to have started from the living room area before it spread to the upper floor.

“The cause of fire is still being investigated and the total loss is estimated at RM300,000,” he said.

The bodies were taken to the Serdang Hospital for post mortem. It was learnt that another family member, Lim Yi Jun, 21, was not at home as she was now staying at the students’ hostel of the UCSI University campus near Cheras. — Bernama