Negri Sembilan Umno Youth launches fund for Muhammad Amsyar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Negri Sembilan Umno Youth today launched a donation drive to raise fund for 13-month-old Muhammad Amsyar Muhammad Illyas, who is suffering from biliary atresia (bile duct blockage) and liver failure and needs treatment abroad.

Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said the boy required RM350,000 for a liver transplant, which had to be done soon, in Shanghai, China.

“We only have about one month as Muhammad Amsyar has obtained a date for the operation, which is between Jan 15 and 20 next year, “ he told reporters after launching the fund here.

Khairy, who is also Negri Sembilan Umno Youth chief, said so far, RM128,000 had been raised for the child, which included contribution from Negri Sembilan Umno, the Negri Sembilan government and also his personal contribution.

Meanwhile, the boy’s mother, Norazlinah Abdul Aziz, who is a single mother, said her son was diagnosed with the disease two weeks after he was born.

The 35-year-old woman from Senaling, Negri Sembilan thanked Umno Youth for helping to raise the fund for his son’s treatment.

Those who wish to contribute can contact Norazlinah at 010-4007839 or bank-in their contributions into Maybank account number 505028613765. — Bernama