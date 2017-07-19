Negri Sembilan State Assembly to notify EC of Lenggeng seat vacancy

SEREMBAN, July 19 — The Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly is to inform the Election Commission, most probably by today, of the vacant Lenggeng state seat.

Speaker Datuk Dr Awaluddin Said said he had instructed the assembly secretariat to prepare the papers to be sent to the EC.

“If everything is ready, we will send the notice this evening itself and let the EC take the next course of action,” he said to reporters when approached at Masjid Khariah Paroi Jaya here.

The assemblyman, Datuk Ishak Ismail, died of a heart attack at 11.25 pm yesterday at the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital in Kuala Pilah.

A by-election need not be held for a vacant seat if the mandate of the state government expires in less than two years, unless the Speaker requests in writing that a by-election be called.

In the last general election, in 2013, Ishak beat Zulkefly Mohamad Omar of PAS and independent Zulkifli Abdullah to win the seat with a majority of 2,058 votes. — Bernama