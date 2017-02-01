Last updated Wednesday, February 01, 2017 2:47 pm GMT+8

Negri Sembilan records 207 dengue cases as of Jan 2017

Wednesday February 1, 2017
01:01 PM GMT+8

SEREMBAN, Feb 1 ― Negri Sembilan record 207 dengue cases during the first three weeks of this year (Jan 1 to 220), compared with 298 cases during the corresponding period last year, a drop of 30.5 per cent.

State Deputy Health Director Dr. Zainudin Mohd Ali said eight dengue localities were detected still active and that various efforts were being taken to address the problem.

In a statement issued here today, he said during an operation conducted last January 18, 27 construction sites were inspected and 10 were found to be breeding grounds for Aedes mosquito.

The developers concerned will be charged in the court for the offence, he added. ― Bernama

