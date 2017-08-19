Negri Sembilan breaks world record for longest chain of people clasping wrists

Negri Sembilan broke the world record for the ‘Longest Chain of People Clasping Wrists’ at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Paroi Stadium today. — Reuters picSEREMBAN, Aug 19 — Negri Sembilan broke the world record for the ‘Longest Chain of People Clasping Wrists’ with the participation of 4,222 people at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Paroi Stadium here today.

The chain of people held hands for one minute and 30 seconds, breaking the record held by Pakistan on September 29, 2016 with the participation of 2,950 people.

The record was announced by Guinness World Record representative Silvai Maloof after carrying out an evaluation based on numerous aspects related to the record.

Maloof handed over the Guinness World Record certificate to Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who represented the state government, and was witnessed by the State Secretary Datuk Mat Ali Hassan.

Meanwhile, in the same programme, Mohamad also flagged off the state-level ‘Merdeka Negaraku’ convoy that will tour every district in the state starting from today using 21 vehicles from the Information Department, as well as government agencies and non-governmental organisations.

The 63-member convoy that will end its tour on Aug 31 aims to boost patriotism among people of various races while disseminating the latest information on government policies. — Bernama