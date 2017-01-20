Negri Ruler urges wisdom, care when presenting information

Tuanku Muhriz greets recipients of state honours at Istana Besar Seri Menanti yesterday. — Picture by Bernama PETALING JAYA, Jan 20 — The public must exercise maturity and wisdom when dealing with information, said Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

The Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negri Sembilan said the advances in technology and the rapidity at which information could spread meant people needed to be more careful than ever.

“The people must be wise, they need to filter and study whatever information is presented to them in order to verify its authenticity,” he said.

“As the English saying goes, separate the wheat from the chaff. Do not be easily taken in by falsehood and be discerning when sifting through information,” he said.

Speaking at the ceremony on the occasion of his 69th birthday at Istana Besar Seri Menanti, Tuanku Muhriz cautioned his subjects against being influenced by those with a hidden agenda.

“Every individual, from leaders to citizens must act with the interest of the country in mind,” he said.

Tuanku Muhriz reminded the people to be grateful for the peace and prosperity they enjoyed and to work towards preserving the elements that unified us.

“All Malaysians need to have the concept of unity at heart, no matter their colour or creed, and practice tolerance as differences in opinion will always exist,” he said.

“This should extend to having mutual respect for one another and being generous in goodwill and to behave in a civilised fashion.”

Tuanku Muhriz also urged people to accept the country’s diversity as a strength and a good trait rather than a weakness or threat.

“Our diversity is a foundation of the country and must be looked upon as a positive element.

“Whatever our differences, we must have space to talk, to give and take and to approach our differences in a rational way.”

Tuanku Muhriz expressed his confidence in the commitment of the state government in developing the state and moving the people forward.

“We can expect the state and our progress to be propelled forward by those leading it and we will continue to transform ourselves through a more diverse pattern of development.”

To commemorate the occasion, 104 individuals were granted the title of “Darjah Seri Setia Tuanku Muhriz Yang Terbilang”, which carries the title Datuk Seri.

The guard of honour was made up of 103 men and three officers of the 71th Royal Signals Regiment of Perdana Camp, Sungai Besi led by Major Sabil Nizam Mansur.





