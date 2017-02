Negri museums board to study graves find in Rembau

REMBAU, Feb 1 — The Negri Sembilan Museums Board (LMNS) will be conducting a study on old graves found in Kampung Ulu Penajis Sepri here.

Its acting director Aziz Mohd Gorip told Bernama here today that the study was important to determine the significance of the graves.

The village’s Development and Security Committee chairman was reported as saying that the graves had the names of among others Tuanku Raja Ibni Nur Muhamad and that they were believed to be more than 200 years old. — Bernama