Negri MB says ‘joking’ about violent reprisals against slander (VIDEO)

Mohamad said his words were taken out of context and was meant to 'inspire confidence'. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan reportedly said he was only joking when he called on Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth in Rembau to take “physical action” against any business premises seen slandering the government.

English daily theSun reported that Mohamad, who was speaking at the Majlis Pelancaran Briged Gempur Pemuda Umno Rembau on Sunday, said his words were taken out of context and was meant to “inspire confidence”.

“Those were just words to inspire confidence among the youth. It’s not like I want them to carry out these actions for real. I always joke around, you can ask all the reporters that cover my press conferences,” he reportedly said.

Can a sitting NS MB encourage violence like this by Mohamed Hassan ? @Khairykj was complicit too in this ? No action by the @PDRMsia ? @Fuzi_Harun ? Anyone ? Anybody there ? pic.twitter.com/VeeGKbpoSv — Dr. Rais Hussin (@raishussin) March 19, 2018

Negri Sembilan police chief Commissioner Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin reportedly said they will investigate the video if a police report is lodged, adding that no report has been lodged against Mohamad.

A two minute video recorded Mohamad calling BN Youths to take action and counter “slanderous allegations” by the opposition media and to convince voters to support the ruling government.

“If there is a coffee shop disseminating slanderous statements against the government, you (BN Youth) storm into the coffee shop, overturn their tables... If you’re picked up by the police, I will bail you out,” he had reportedly said.