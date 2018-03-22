Negri MB ‘dishonourable’ for making threats, says ex-military group

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan had claimed his words were taken out of context and were meant to 'inspire confidence'. — Picture via Facebook/Mohamad HasanKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — A group of ex-military men demanded today an apology from Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar (MB) Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan for allegedly making physical threats against critics of the government.

In a statement today, National Patriots Association (PATRIOT) head Brigadier-General (Rtd) Mohamed Arshad Raji also labelled the Negri MB as “uncultured” for making such statements.

“It is very wrong of the Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar, Mohamad Hasan, to incite violence. A recent video that has gone viral showed how uncultured and uncivilised Mohamad Hasan could be, of wanting to remain in power, not by peaceful means that is democratically acceptable, but by way of inciting and propagating violence against those who criticise the government,” Mohamed Arshad said in a statement.

“PATRIOT is disgusted with Mohamad Hasan’s speech that was made in the presence of the Youth Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin and BN youths in Rembau, Negri Sembilan. His conduct was unbecoming of a politician and a state leader.

“We wonder too if he thinks being an honorary Brigadier General of the Army Reserve Force gives him that right to threaten the public and opposition. PATRIOT would like to tell him that Army Generals do not behave like he did. He has no honour,” he added.

Mohamed Arshad called for the police to investigate the Negri MB.

He said such “hate” speech indicated that the upcoming 14th general election may not be free from violence.

“PATRIOT demands Mohamad Hasan makes a public apology and shows remorse at his non-gentlemanly conduct,” Mohamed Arshad added.

Mohamad Hasan yesterday reportedly said he was only joking when he called on the BN Youth in Rembau to take “physical action” against any business premises seen slandering the government.

English daily theSun reported that Mohamad Hasan, who was speaking at the Majlis Pelancaran Briged Gempur Pemuda Umno Rembau on Sunday, said his words were taken out of context and were meant to “inspire confidence”.

“Those were just words to inspire confidence among the youth. It’s not like I want them to carry out these actions for real. I always joke around, you can ask all the reporters that cover my press conferences,” he reportedly said.

Negri Sembilan police chief Commissioner Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin reportedly said they will investigate the video if a police report is lodged, adding that no report has been lodged against Mohamad Hasan.

The state Pakatan Harapan has reportedly lodged two police reports against the Negri Sembilan MB.