Negri MB confident BN can recapture Seremban in GE14

Mohamad advised voters to make an evaluation before making a decision and not to vote driven by emotion. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaSEREMBAN, Jan 3 — Negeri Sembilan Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is confident BN can recapture the Seremban parliamentary seat from the DAP in the next general election.

“It is a seat that has to be won with a good plan and strategy that can convince the constituents. The BN can take Seremban but MCA, which is contesting the seat, has to work hard,” he said.

The Seremban constituency has six state constituencies within it, namely Lenggeng, Nilai, Lobak, Temiang, Sikamat and Ampangan. Ampangan and Lenggeng are held by Umno, Sikamat by PKR and Nilai, Lobak and Temiang by DAP.

Mohamad, who is the menteri besar and State Umno Liaison Committee chairman, said the Seremban seat had swung back and forth between the DAP and BN. The seat, which was created in 1974, is now held by Anthony Loke Siew Fook of the DAP.

“We cannot write off the seat as a black area that cannot be won by the BN. We have to work hard. MCA has named its candidate for the seat and the candidate has to work hard. Words must be translated into an action plan.

“I am confident it is not impossible to recapture the seat from the opposition,” he said at a press conference after chairing the weekly meeting of the State Executive Council at Wisma Negeri here.

Last Saturday, MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai announced that MCA Youth chief and Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon was the BN candidate for the Seremban seat in the 14th general election.

Loke of the DAP had won the seat in the 13th general election, in 2013, with a majority of 12,553 votes after defeating (the late) Datuk Dr Yeow Chai Thiam of the BN and three independent candidates.

Asked about Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and Parti Ekonomi Rakyat Malaysia (Pekira) joining the fray in the next general election, Mohamad, who is an Umno Supreme Council member, said: “The more the merrier.”

“Ours is a democratic country; anyone can set up a party. We do not prohibit anyone from being active in politics, provided it is on the right platform. Whoever wants to win must work hard. BN must also work hard because the people have many options, unlike in the past.

“With many options, the people will determine which party they can depend on for their future and that of the country. However, I feel the people or voters can make an evaluation during the general election,” he said.

Mohamad, who is the state assemblyman for Rantau, advised voters to make an evaluation before making a decision and not to vote driven by emotion.

“The question of electing a government and to ensure a good future for the state and country is not like voting (for singers of your choice) in Akademi Fantasia.

“So, consider well and evaluate the party that one wants to hand the responsibility to administer the state and country. Do not be driven by emotion and listen to others.

“We can think for ourselves. It is our individual right to vote and no one knows who we vote for,” he said. — Bernama