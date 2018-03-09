Negotiations on six Selangor seats still ongoing, says Pakatan

A Pakatan Harapan party member is pictured at the launch of the 'Buku Harapan' manifesto in Shah Alam March 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, March 9 — Selangor Pakatan Harapan has yet to finalise the allocation of electoral state seats in the state because negotiations on six of the 56 seats are ongoing, according to the Opposition pact’s election director Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar.

He admitted that the four component parties were each confident that their candidates would be able to win these seats. He did not identify the seats, however. Pakatan Harapan comprises Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara.

Pakatan Harapan had announced that the allocation of the seats had to be finalised by the end of February at the latest, ahead of the 14th General Election.

Xavier Jayakumar said the distribution of the state seats was expected to be finalised by the middle of this month.

“So far, 90 per cent of the negotiations have been completed. The remaining 10 per cent involves the six seats. We will see which of the parties is really capable of winning these seats,” he said to reporters after the launch of the Pakatan Harapan manifesto here last night.

Asked about a claim that PPBM was unhappy with the allocation of Selangor state seats, Xavier Jayakumar said all component parties felt the same way.

Selangor PPBM Information chief Sallehudin Amiruddin was reported to have said that PPBM would contest 12 state seats in keeping with the original objective of the party to compete with UMNO in GE14.

Umno currently holds 12 seats in the Selangor legislative assembly. The other seats are held by DAP (15), PKR (14), PAS (13) and Amanah (2). — Bernama