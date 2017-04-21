Negligence of data users, attitude main factors leading to personal data leak, ministry says

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 ― The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia has identified that the negligence of data users (telecommunication services provider) and the attitude of Malaysians who love to share personal data, as the two main factors leading to the leak of personal data, particularly involving cell phone numbers, the Dewan Negara was told yesterday.

According to the ministry, under the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (Act 709), each company must comply with the seven data users Personal Data Protection Principles in handling personal data belonging to customers to ensure that personal data is not misused.

“Failure to comply with these principles is an offence for which, if convicted, the data user can be fined not more than RM300,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years or both.

“In addition, Section 43 of Act 709 provides for the rights of the data subject (customer) to prevent the processing of personal data by the data user for the purposes of direct marketing,” it said in a written reply to Senator Rahemah Idris.

Failure to comply with that provision, the ministry said, would cause the data user or telecommunications service provider company to be fined not more than RM200,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years or both.

Rahemah wanted to find out the cause behind the issue of people who receive calls from certain quarters that could interfere with their privacy.

In addition, she also wanted to know the measures under the existing laws which can be adopted if people are still bothered by these irresponsible parties. ― Bernama