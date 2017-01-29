Negeri Sembilan MCA have their ducks in pecking order for GE14

Negeri Sembilan MCA has chosen candidates with calibre from the party in facing the 14th general election (GE14) — Picture by Saw Siow FengPORT DICKSON, Jan 29 — Negeri Sembilan MCA has chosen candidates with calibre from the party in facing the 14th general election (GE14).

State MCA chairman, Datuk Dr Lim Chin Fui said the selected candidates comprised new and old faces, including women.

“The state MCA will contest in two parliamentary seats and 10 state seats. “I can say that Negeri Sembilan is the most united in the party and that is one of our strong factors in facing the general election,” he told reporters at a Chinese New Year (CNY) open house hosted by him, here, today.

Lim said at every opportunity, he would ask young people who worked outside the state to ask their parents here about the services MCA had rendered in the respective areas and for they themselves (the young) to look at the development brought about.

“Each time I visited an area, I could see the return of Chinese support for MCA,” he added.

Among the 2,500 people who atttended the CNY open house were Teluk Kemang Umno division chief, Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad and State Tourism Action Committee chairman, Datuk Tun Hairudin Abu Bakar. — Bernama