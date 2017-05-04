‘Negaraku’ soars the skies with Malaysia Airlines

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (centre), Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai (right), MAB chief executive officer Peter Bellew and airline representatives at the unveiling of the national carrier’s ‘Negaraku’ initiative at Bangunan Perdana Putra yesterday. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, May 4 — Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) has pledged its support for the “Negaraku” initiative, a nationwide movement aimed at fostering unity in the spirit of patriotism.

In embracing the initiative, MAB will incorporate the “Negaraku” spirit on the ground as well as online, including through various touch points such as featuring the “Negaraku” emblem with special livery on its aircraft.

Other efforts include featuring inspiring Malaysians on its inflight magazine Going Places and special content on its inflight entertainment.

MAB chief executive officer Peter Bellew said the airline is proud to carry the “Negaraku” logo.

“We are proud and excited that Malaysia Airlines is able to play a role in spurring patriotism. The initiative speaks volumes for the pride and love Malaysians have for each other and their wonderful nation,” he said.

“The Negaraku brand is similar to our (MAB) brand which touches on family values... it’s a perfect marriage.”

Bellew said the initiative underlines MAB’s status as the only 100 per cent Malaysian-owned airline.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak witnessed the unveiling of the Malaysia Airlines boarding pass which carries the “Negaraku” logo and an aircraft model with special livery yesterday.

Present were Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, MAB chairman Tan Sri Md Nor Md Yusof and Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

Bellew also thanked Najib for the government’s continued support for the airline which he said is on its way to recovery.

He said Malaysia Airlines recorded a load factor growth of 15 per cent in the last nine months.

In December last year, it recorded the highest load factor by any full service carrier in the world of 90 per cent, which was higher than American Airlines, British Airways and Singapore Airlines.