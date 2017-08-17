Nearly 55,000 graduates unemployed six months after completing studies in 2016

Idris said courses with the highest number of unemployed graduates were business administration, applied science, human resource management, accounting, arts and social science. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — A total of 54,103 graduates were unemployed six months after they completed their studies last year, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

The number was based on the Graduands Detection Survey System (SKPG) which recorded 238,187 finishing their studies last year.

He said courses with the highest number of unemployed graduates were business administration, applied science, human resource management, accounting, arts and social science.

“This number did not comprise graduates from the public universities only but also from the private universities and colleges,” he said in reply to a question from Senator Datuk Ng Chiang Chin in the Dewan Negara today.

Idris said in tackling the issue of unemployed graduates, the Higher Education Ministry had implemented a number of programmes including the Integrated Cumulative Grade Point Average (iCGPA), Two Universities + Two Industries (2u2i) and the CEO Faculty.

“We created these programmes according to the national education blueprint. The rest of the world which does not have these (programmes), are watching us. This system will be able to produce graduates that are more holistic for the working world,” he said. ― Bernama