Nearly 3,000 armed forces staff on standby to tackle floods

Flood evacuees queue-up for food at a relief centre in Kuala Krai December 27, 2014. — Picture by Azlyn BalqisKOTA BARU, Dec 31 ― Nearly 3,000 Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel from the 2nd Division based in Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak, Kedah, Penang and Perlis are on standby to be deployed during the floods.

Second Division commander Maj Gen Datuk Mohd Ramli Jaafar said the armed forces would mobilise its members as and when their services were needed in the affected areas.

“The flood situation is still under control (especially in Kelantan and Terengganu) and we are monitoring the latest developments.

“We have our monitoring teams working closely with the Village Security and Development Committees (JKKK) and flood committees in the respective districts,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters during a gathering of 5th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment (RMR) veterans at RMR Camp 21, Pengkalan Chepa here today. Also present was 8th Infantry Brigade Commander Brig Gen Nazari Abd Hadi.

When asked if the new school session would be affected by the floods, Mohd Ramli said boats would be provided in the flooded areas to send the children to school.

“So far no one has contacted us for assistance, nevertheless we are prepared to render our services as what happened last year,” he said. ― Bernama