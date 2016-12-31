Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Nearly 3,000 armed forces staff on standby to tackle floods

Saturday December 31, 2016
07:10 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks displaySydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks display

RON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrowRON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrow

Floods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrowFloods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrow

Knighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year HonoursKnighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year Honours

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Flood evacuees queue-up for food at a relief centre in Kuala Krai December 27, 2014. — Picture by Azlyn BalqisFlood evacuees queue-up for food at a relief centre in Kuala Krai December 27, 2014. — Picture by Azlyn BalqisKOTA BARU, Dec 31 ― Nearly 3,000 Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel from the 2nd Division based in Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak, Kedah, Penang and Perlis are on standby to be deployed during the floods.

Second Division commander Maj Gen Datuk Mohd Ramli Jaafar said the armed forces would mobilise its members as and when their services were needed in the affected areas.

“The flood situation is still under control (especially in Kelantan and Terengganu) and we are monitoring the latest developments.

“We have our monitoring teams working closely with the Village Security and Development Committees (JKKK) and flood committees in the respective districts,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters during a gathering of 5th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment (RMR) veterans at RMR Camp 21, Pengkalan Chepa here today. Also present was 8th Infantry Brigade Commander Brig Gen Nazari Abd Hadi.

When asked if the new school session would be affected by the floods, Mohd Ramli said boats would be provided in the flooded areas to send the children to school.

“So far no one has contacted us for assistance, nevertheless we are prepared to render our services as what happened last year,” he said. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline