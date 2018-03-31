NCID scores major drug bust, 140kg syabu worth RM10m seized

Federal Narcotics Crime Investigations Department (NCID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh (3rd left) shows the drugs seized from the syndicate members in Kajang March 5, 2018. — Picture by Abdul Razak GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Bukit Aman (Federal Police) Narcotics Crimes Investigation Department has scored a major drug bust, seizing 140 kg of syabu (methamphetamine) worth RM10 million and arresting six suspects in an overnight operation by the Special Tactics and Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING) on Thursday.

NCID director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh said the syndicate thought they could outsmart the police by hiding the drugs in green tea packets.

He said the suspects caught were four men and two women, one of them a Thai national, aged between 35 and 57.

The consignment hidden in a hollow log was found during a raid at a shop lot in Klang, he said.

“This syndicate is believed to be active in distributing drugs in the local market and among neighbours,” he told a press conference at the Kajang police headquarters here today.

Mohmad said the amount seized could cater to 706,300 users.

Police also seized a Luger automatic pistol with bullets and also confiscated seven vehicles namely Honda HRV, Nissan Grand Livina, Toyota Hilux, Toyota Estima, Honda CR-V (one each), two Perodua Myvi and cash in various denominations including USD and Euro, he said.

He said all the suspects were now on remand till April 5 to facilitate investigations.

In related matters, Mohmad said police arrested 40,609 people — 38,163 Malaysians and 2,446 foreigners — for drug-related offences from Jan 1 till March 29 this year.

During the same period, he said seizure of synthetic drugs stood at the following: Syabu (497.57 kg), ketamine (9.35 kg), eramin 5 (40.97 kg), yaba pills (11.16 kg) and Ecstasy (29.30 kg),while for traditional drugs the amounts were marijuana (1152.13 kg) and (117.61 kg), altogether worth RM42.9 million. — Bernama