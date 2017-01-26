NCIA’s social, community programmes have helped raise people’s income, PM says

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The social and community programmes conducted by the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) have helped the people to increase their income, said Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

In his latest posting on his blog, the Prime Minister shared the stories of three individuals who were the beneficiaries of the programmes.

He said their stories were the best proof of the ‘Man jadda wajada’ principle, that is whoever puts in the effort will reap the rewards.

“One of them is rubber tapper Puan Lebar Abdullah. Through the SuriaKu programme, Puan Lebar was able to earn an additional income of RM250 a month by selling renewable energy to Tenaga Nasional from the electrcity generated by solar panels installed at her home,” he said.

As for full-time farmer Ponvannan Murthy, Najib said Ponvannan succeded in raising his monthly income from RM3,000 to RM9,000 after receiving assistance via pre-skills training with the cooperation of Yayasan Kemajuan Sosial Malaysia in entrepreneurship in agriculture, and fertigation methods.

The other success story involved Ahmad Shaupi Ismail, a coconut jelly entrepreneur who took up a programme to empower disabled people conducted by the nearest Community Innovation Centre or CIC, which enabled him to increase his monthly income by up to RM3,500.

Five of 21 beneficiaries of the programmes by the NCIA shared their success stories at a special session with the prime minister, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and other Cabinet ministers in Putrajaya this afternoon. — Bernama