NCIA to carry out more social innovation projects in NCER, says CEO

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (second right) pictured with MyVista Programme participants in conjunction with the Social Entrepreneurship Development in NCER, in Perdana Putra, August 23, 2017. NCIA CEO Datuk Redza Rafiq is pictured right. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 — The Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) will carry out a few more projects under the Social Innovation Programme in the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) within the next two years, its Chief Datuk Redza Rafiq Abdul Razak said.

“Some of the projects will be implemented this year, while others slated for next year. This is in line with the Prime Minister’s call for NCIA to focus on the social innovation programme in NCER.

“This is aimed at improving Gross Domestic Product (GDP), as well as the income of the B40 group (the bottom 40 per cent of households),” he told reporters after the 18th NCIA Council Meeting chaired by Datuk Seri Najib Razak at Perdana Putra here today.

Redza said at the meeting, the Prime Minister also wanted the social innovation initiative to be among the main focus of the NCER Development Blueprint 2016-2025 and to be further expanded.

Social innovation is one of the major transformational strategies to bring high-impact socio-economic results to the people of Kedah, Perlis, Perak and Penang, Redza said, adding that so far, Perlis and Penang each have a social innovation programme, while in Kedah and Perak there were similar programmes.

He said Najib also asked the NCIA to give emphasis on the seven growth nodes, namely the Perlis Inland Port, Chuping Valley Industrial Area, Kedah Science and Technology Park, Kedah Rubber City, Greater Kamunting Conurbation, Manjung-Aman Jaya Maritime CIty, Batu Kawan Development and South Perak Region.

“These are the areas we have to focus on. In terms of moving things forward, generating job and business opportunities, we have to use this as a platform to bring up the GDP and use initiatives such social innovation mechanism to help the B40 as well,” he said.

Redza said there was a need to draw on creative and innovative solutions to foster sustainable growth, create jobs and enhance competitiveness among the people.

“Social innovation is a new strategy, concept, idea and solution that meet social needs, improve the standards of living, and thus offer a better and safer place to live in,” he said.

After the meeting, Najib, who is also Finance Minister, was introduced to the Kubu Gajah Community Innovation Centre programme on the production of high-quality honey via the application of Meliponiculture using a split-able throne within air-jacketed palace for amplificaiton-hive and 3D printed prosthetic limbs by MyVista.

Meanwhile, Redza said the NCIA had attracted RM4.65 billion in private sector participation and create 5,033 jobs as at June this year.

“Cumulatively, this amounted to RM84.5 billion worth of investment from the private sector with 108,630 jobs created from 2009 until June this year,” he said. — Bernama