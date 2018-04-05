Nazri urges public to let Umno leader clear self of drug claims

Rizalman was arrested at an entertainment outlet early on Monday morning, and allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine. — Picture by Razak GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Bandar Tun Razak Umno division chief Datuk Rizalman Mokhtar should be given every opportunity to exonerate himself of his drug abuse allegations, said Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz.

Speaking to the media at the launch of Malaysia Smart Tourism 4.0 powered by Chinese tech and entertainment titan, Tencent, the tourism and culture minister said everyone was “innocent till proven guilty”.

“Malaysians should not be judgemental. Give him (Rizalman) the chance to clear his name. He has the right to defend himself if there is any charge against him,” he said.

Nazri added that he sympathised with him, but conceded that he did not have all the facts on the case.

“That said no one wants to be in such a position and the public should let him exonerate himself… everyone is innocent until proven guilty,” he added.

When asked to comment on Rizalman’s claim of political sabotage, Nazri said it was possible, but did not elaborate.

The junior Umno leader was reportedly in the running to be a candidate in the 14th general election.

During a press conference yesterday to explain the incident, Rizalman insisted that he did not consume any drugs or alcohol prior to his arrest, and that he only drank coffee and soft drinks at the time.

He then suggested that his positive drug test could have been the result of sabotage, but did not explain how this would have been achieved.