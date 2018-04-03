Nazri says Rafidah’s past actions ‘reeked of racism’

Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz today lashed out at former international trade and industries minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz. — Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz today lashed out at former international trade and industries minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, saying some of her past actions while in the government had “reeked of racism”.

“I remember about 10 years ago during the Umno General Assembly, she (Rafidah) was attacked by the delegates for giving approved permits (APs) to Bumiputera companies.

“When it came for her to reply, she told the delegates they should not be angry because she took the APs from the Chinese businesses and gave it to the Bumiputera companies. Now this is what I called short-sightedness, and to me it reeks of racism,” the Tourism and Culture Minister said today.

The banter was another episode between the current and former lawmakers, after Nazri was labelled a ‘myopic’ minister by Rafidah, who also accused the current government of implementing short-sighted policies.

Nazri then claimed Rafidah’s past actions was one of the main reasons why the majority of the local Chinese community are still against Barisan Nasional (BN).

“What was she trying to tell us, that we should applaud her?

“She was then a BN minister when she did that. I think that was the beginning of why the Chinese (community) in Malaysia started to hate BN,” he claimed.

Nazri claimed such actions had carried implications of how the Chinese community viewed BN in a negative light until now.

“In the end, we have to suffer for what she did,” he said.

Nazri then touched on the issue of the National Feedlot Corporation, which Rafidah has also been critical about.

Nazri said the only reason she was still critical of the topic was due to jealousy between her and Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.

“When she (Rafidah) lost, she was Ketua Wanita Umno and also the incumbent.

“How can you lose as an incumbent, unless you have done something wrong,” Nazri said.

Nazri explained the NFC had applied for a RM250 million loan, of which RM170 million was spent on startup expenditure, money he called ‘wang hangus’ (burnt capital).

He explained that with the NFC, their loan was stopped immediately following allegations of misappropriation and were not allowed to operate.

“If they (NFC) had been allowed to do their business, they would have been able to return the money,” he said.

Nazri also detailed that RM86 million from NFC was still frozen as part of investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

“For her to say the cash was not paid back and that the people’s money was embezzled, I think it is very shallow of her to think that way.

“It is unbecoming for someone who has been a minister for so many years to give a very childish answer,” he said.